Arvidsson notched an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.
Arvidsson helped out on a Mikey Anderson goal in the second period. With seven points over his last five contests, Arvidsson is carrying some momentum on offense into the postseason. He was limited to 18 regular-season games but still produced 15 points and 59 shots on net, making him a solid depth option for fantasy playoff competitions.
