Arvidsson (personal) was designated non-roster player status on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

The Kings brought up forward Rasmus Kupari on Monday in a corresponding move. A timetable for Arvidsson's return is unclear at the moment. According to the CBA, a non-roster player designation is given when someone is "unavailable to play due to reasons other than injury, illness or disability," which indicates it is a personal matter. Arvidsson also won't count towards the Kings' 23-man roster limit. He has posted eight goals, 22 points, 68 shots on net and 16 blocks in 29 games this season.