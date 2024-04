Arvidsson scored a goal on five shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Arvidsson has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's at six points, 31 shots on net and eight blocked shots through 10 appearances on the year. The winger has had rotten injury luck in 2023-24, but he's playing well enough now to be worth a look in fantasy formats that focus on offense.