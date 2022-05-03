Arvidsson (undisclosed) is not expected to suit up for Game 1 against the Oilers on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Arvidsson was considered a game-time call for Monday's contest, so he likely isn't dealing with anything too serious. The 29-year-old winger may have been injured during Saturday's practice, causing him to leave early and eventually miss Monday's morning skate. He'll be considered questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday until another update is available.