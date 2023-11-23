Wennberg logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Wennberg took the puck in traffic in his own zone and found Brandon Tanev on a breakaway for the opening goal 1:28 into the game. This was Wennberg's second straight game with an assist, and he has five points over his last six contests. The second-line center is up to eight points, 31 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 21 appearances this season.