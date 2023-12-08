Wennberg provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Wennberg set up Tye Kartye's second-period tally. With three goals and five assists over his last 12 contests, Wennberg is playing some steady hockey despite the Kraken's overall struggles as a team. The center is up to 11 points, 42 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 27 outings this season.