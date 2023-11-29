Wennberg scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 4-3 road loss against the Blackhawks.

With Jared McCann in the penalty box for a hooking penalty late in the first period, Wennberg leveled the game at 2-2 with helpers from Adam Larsson and Philipp Grubauer. Wennberg finished with three shots on goal and a hit while winning five of his nine faceoff opportunities in 19:28 of ice time. The 29-year-old pivot has picked up the pace with three goals and six points across the past eight games, including two special teams points.