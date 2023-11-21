Wennberg notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Wennberg won a faceoff back to Vince Dunn, who lasered in the Kraken's first goal. This was Wennberg's fourth point over the last five games. The center is up to two goals, five helpers, 29 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 20 contests while filling a second-line role.