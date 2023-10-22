Watch Now:

Burakovsky sustained an undisclosed injury in the second period of Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Burakovsky was injured when he was boarded by Jacob Trouba. Through six games this season, Burakovsky has been limited to two assists and 14 shots on goal. If he can't play Tuesday versus the Red Wings, Devin Shore will likely enter the lineup.

