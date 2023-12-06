According to coach Dave Hakstol, Burakovsky (upper body) is "real close" to returning, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Burakovsky practiced in full for the first time since suffering his upper-body injury Wednesday. He almost certainly won't play Thursday versus New Jersey, but it looks like he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 28-year-old forward picked up two helpers through the first six games of the campaign before suffering the injury.