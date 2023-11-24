Burakovsky (upper body) was skating before practice Friday in a non-contact jersey, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Burakovsky was injured Oct. 21 against the Rangers and has missed the last 15 games. Burakovsky has two assists in six games with both coming Oct. 19 versus the Hurricanes. This is a good first step in his return to action, which is expected at some point in December.