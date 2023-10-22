Burakovsky (upper body) will miss 6-8 weeks after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Rangers, Geoff Baker of The Seattle Times reports.
Burakovsky was boarded by Jacob Trouba in the second period of Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old winger clearly got the worst of the hit, and he may eventually be a candidate for long-term injured reserve to free up some cap space for the Kraken. Look for Devin Shore to draw into the lineup Tuesday against the Red Wings.
