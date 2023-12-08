Burakovsky logged an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Burakovsky returned from an upper-body injury for this game, though he left in the second period with seemingly another issue. He was back for the third but finished the contest with just 9:08 of ice time. Another injury is the last thing the 28-year-old needs after missing six weeks this season and the last three months of 2022-23. He's managed three assists, 15 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over seven appearances on the year.