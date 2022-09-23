Burakovsky (hand) practiced Thursday on the first day of Kraken training camp, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.
Burakovsky missed the last four games of the Avalanche's Stanley Cup run last year, but the injury wasn't considered significant. The 27-year-old signed a four-year deal in the offseason and should slot into a top-six role in his first year with the Kraken.
