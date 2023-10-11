Tanev (upper body) left Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights after receiving a high hit from Brett Howden, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

After the hit, Tanev was down on the ice in the neutral zone while collecting himself, though he was able to skate off with assistance. The Kraken did not provide an update on Tanev's status after the game, and it's unclear if he's in the concussion protocol. If the 31-year-old is out Thursday versus the Predators, Tye Kartye would likely take his place on the fourth line.