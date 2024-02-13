Dumoulin (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.
Dumoulin sustained the injury in the first period of Monday's game versus the Devils. Ryker Evans will remain in the lineup on a pairing with Justin Schultz, who returned from a personal absence Tuesday.
More News
-
Kraken's Brian Dumoulin: Injured Monday•
-
Kraken's Brian Dumoulin: Tallies in overtime loss•
-
Kraken's Brian Dumoulin: Lends assist in Wednesday's win•
-
Kraken's Brian Dumoulin: Rare two-point effort•
-
Kraken's Brian Dumoulin: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Kraken's Brian Dumoulin: Picks up assist•