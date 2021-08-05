Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

The deal with pay Carrick $800,000 at the NHL level. The 27-year-old has played for four NHL teams over parts of seven seasons, but he's never recorded more than 12 points or 67 games played. With the Kraken putting an emphasis on defensemen in their expansion draft, Carrick seems ticketed for the minors to begin 2021-22, although he'll likely get a shot at a job with the big club in training camp.