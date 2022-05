Sprong scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Sprong showed off his scoring touch after a deadline trade from the Capitals to the Kraken. With his new team, he potted six goals in 16 contests while shooting a somewhat reasonable 11.8 percent. Overall, the Dutch winger finished the campaign with 20 points, 153 shots on net, 43 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 63 appearances.