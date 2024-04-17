Sprong scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.

The journeyman winger produced his first multi-point performance since Jan. 4 in a must-win game for the Red Wings, but it wasn't enough to get them into the playoffs. Sprong wraps up his first campaign in Detroit with 18 goals and 43 points in 76 games, falling just short of the career-best numbers he posted last season for Seattle. The 27-year-old will head into the offseason looking to land another bottom-six role in free agency.