Sprong notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Sprong played on the second line while Andre Burakovsky (illness) sat out. The 27-year-old Sprong helped out on the first of Jaden Schwartz's two goals in the Kraken's furious third-period comeback. With just two points over 10 appearances since the Kraken reacquired Sprong in a trade with the Canucks, the winger has done little to secure a spot in the lineup. He has five points, 31 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating over 19 outings this season.