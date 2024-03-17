Sprong found the back of the net in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Sprong fired a snapshot from a sharp angle, with the puck traveling between Tyson Jost's legs and landing top shelf for Detroit's third goal of the contest. We wouldn't put too much stock in Sprong's status as a fourth-line contributor because he is one of five Red Wings with 40 points or more this season. The 27-year-old is precisely at that level based on 17 goals and 23 assists through 66 games. But let's not forget that he has also been a factor on the power play, adding three goals and nine assists to the season ledger.