Sprong scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Sprong has two goals and four assists over six games to begin January, matching his output from the previous 13 contests. His tally Sunday tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. He's been solid with fourth-line minutes and power-play time this year, picking up 11 goals, 28 points, 101 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 43 appearances.