Sprong supplied an even-strength goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Sprong enjoyed a 46-point breakout campaign with Seattle last year, but with a running total consisting of 15 goals and 20 assists, the bottom-six contributor has a chance to top that mark in his debut season with the Wings. Staying healthy will be a key determining factor on whether Sprong can set the bar even higher offensively; so far, so good, as he's yet to miss a game in the 2023-24 campaign.