Schwartz (lower body) was moved from the regular injured reserve to long-term injured reserve Friday.

Schwartz's placement on LTIR is retroactive to when he last played Nov. 28. It was reported by Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times on Dec. 1 that Schwartz is expected to miss six weeks, so this shift to LTIR doesn't impact his timetable, but it does provide the Kraken with some cap flexibility. The 31-year-old has eight goals and 15 points in 23 contests this season and should play in a top-six capacity once he's healthy.