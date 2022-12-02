Schwartz scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Schwartz got the Kraken on the board in the second period. It was his first power-play point since Oct. 27 -- his first four goals of the season all came with the man advantage before he went cold in that area in November. The 30-year-old winger has eight tallies, 15 points, 49 shots on net, 20 hits, six PIM and a minus-7 rating through 23 appearances.