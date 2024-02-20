Oleksiak posted an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Oleksiak's offense finally showed up after a 33-game point drought. His last contribution was Nov. 22 in a two-assist game versus the Sharks. The 31-year-old defenseman is usually good for a couple of small surges during the season, but he's been almost exclusively a defensive presence in 2023-24. Oleksiak has nine points, 80 shots on net, 75 hits, 127 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 55 appearances.