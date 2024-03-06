Oleksiak notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Oleksiak ended a six-game drought with a helper on Jared McCann's shorthanded goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Oleksiak is up to 10 points with 87 shots on net, 141 blocked shots, 95 hits, 33 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 62 outings. He remains a defensive stalwart on the second pairing, but his scoring upside is arguably at its lowest point in years.