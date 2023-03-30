Jones was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will get the home start versus Anaheim, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Jones came on in relief of Philipp Grubauer on Monday, stopping six of seven shots. Jones is having a good season as far as his record is concerned, going 24-12-3 with three shutouts. His problem has been his peripherals, as he has a 3.06 GAA and .885 save percentage. His good record is due to the fact that the Kraken have averaged 3.48 goals per game, fourth best in the NHL. Jones is fortunate to be playing the Ducks, who are averaging 2.53 goals per contest, second worst in the NHL.