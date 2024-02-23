Jones is expected to play on the road against Vegas on Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Jones has a 10-7-1 record, 2.69 GAA and .908 save percentage in 19 outings in 2023-24. He stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 9-2 victory over Anaheim in his last start Saturday. Vegas, which has a 19-8-2 record, will likely be a challenging adversary for Jones.