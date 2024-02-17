Jones (undisclosed) will start Saturday at home versus the Ducks, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Jones was unavailable for Toronto's last two contests, but the 34-year-old netminder will return to action Saturday against a Ducks team that's averaging just 2.57 goals per game. It'll be just the second start since Jan. 20 for Jones. He's 9-7-1 on the season with a .908 save percentage and 2.73 GAA.