Jones stopped five shots in a 6-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

Jones entered Saturday's just a bit more than three minutes left after Ilya Samsonov suffered some kind of lower-boy injury. He was immediately pelted by the Oilers, who had pulled their netminder for the extra attacker. Jones was sharp, and he also got help from his post. Joseph Woll is slated to start Sunday, so Jones will likely act as his backup until Samsonov returns.