Jones is expected to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Jones is making his first appearance since March 23. He has an 11-7-1 record, 2.70 GAA and .908 save percentage in 21 contests this season. The Lightning, who rank fifth offensively with 3.48 goals per game, figure to be a challenging adversary for the netminder.
