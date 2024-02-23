Jones stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The Maple Leafs jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first period, giving Jones all the support he needed to secure his second win in a row. It was Toronto's sixth straight win, though Ilya Samsonov has claimed the No. 1 job once again in February. Jones is at 11-7-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 20 outings. The Maple Leafs wrap up their road trip Saturday in Colorado, and with no back-to-back sets over the next week, it's unclear when Jones might get back between the pipes.