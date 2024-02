Jones stopped 19 of 21 shots in Saturday's 9-2 win over Anaheim.

Toronto's offense did most of the work Saturday, but Jones was sharp when he needed to be, allowing just a pair of goals en route to his first win since Jan. 18. The 34-year-old netminder improved to 10-7-1 with a .908 save percentage and 2.69 GAA on the season. He should continue to see occasional work behind Ilya Samsonov until Joseph Woll (ankle) is able to return.