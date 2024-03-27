Beniers scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists, went plus-2 and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Beniers helped out on goals by Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand before scoring one of his own. Those three forwards made up a new-look top line. This was Beniers' first multi-point effort since Feb. 15 in Boston, and he now has 11 goals, 31 points (nine on the power play), 116 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-8 rating through 66 appearances.