Beniers scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Beniers snapped a four-game drought with his goal in the final game of the season. The 21-year-old center had a disappointing year on offense with 15 goals and 37 points over 77 appearances after posting 57 points in 80 games as a rookie. Beniers showed growth in his two-way game, but it'll be interesting to see how negotiations shake out with a new contract needed for the restricted free agent, which is likely to be at the top of the to-do list for general manager Ron Francis.