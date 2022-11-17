Grubauer (lower body) expects to be ready to play by this weekend, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.
Grubauer has been on injured reserve since Oct. 25, but he's recently returned to practice and is nearing a return. With the success of Martin Jones during Grubauer's absence, it's unclear if the latter will start Saturday versus the Kings or some time next week.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Shifts to LTIR•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Week-to-week•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Day-to-day with lower-body injury•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Exits Friday's contest•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Colorado•