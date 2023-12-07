Grubauer will patrol the blue paint at home versus New Jersey on Thursday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Grubauer hasn't won in his last four appearances, giving up 12 goals on 87 shots. His 2023-24 campaign isn't a lot better, as he is 5-8-1 with a 3.35 GAA and .883 save percentage. Grubauer is in line for another tough outing as the Devils are fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.70 goals per game.