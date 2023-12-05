Grubauer allowed three goals on 29 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.

It's been a tough stretch for Grubauer, who's gone 3-3-1 with an ugly .859 save percentage over his last eight appearances. The 32-year-old netminder allowed three goals through the first two periods Monday, putting the Kraken at a deficit they couldn't overcome. Grubauer is now 5-8-1 with an .883 save percentage this season. Seattle will host the Devils in its next contest Thursday.