Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Scott Malone of Root Sports, indicating he will guard the road goal Monday against Montreal.

Grubauer is coming off a 25-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto. He has posted a 5-7-1 record this season with a 3.37 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 14 appearances. Montreal is tied for 27th in the league with 2.75 goals per game this campaign.