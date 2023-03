Grubauer (illness) is considered doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Oilers.

Grubauer was tagged for three goals on 10 shots prior to his exit, but the Kraken were able to cover that damage, so he won't end up with a result from this game. Of bigger concern is the illness, which could cost him time beyond Saturday. If Grubauer can't join the Kraken's upcoming road trip which begins Tuesday in Dallas, Joey Daccord or Chris Driedger would likely be in line for a call-up.