Grubauer made 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto on Thursday.

He was victimized by Mitchell Marner, who not only drained a hat trick but also notched the winner in the shootout. Grubauer is 5-7-1 with a 3.37 GAA and .882 save percentage. This is the third straight season where Grubauer has put up a save percentage below .895. He's a hard man to roll out in your blue paint.