Grubauer and Seattle will not play Winnipeg on Wednesday after the NHL called off the game due to weather.

Grubauer has seen more of the starts being split between himself and Chris Driedger of late, a trend that will likely continue into the final games of the season. Still, with the netminder having five seasons remaining on his six-year, $35.4 million contract, he figures to enter the 2022-23 campaign as the presumptive No. 1.