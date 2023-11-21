Grubauer stopped five of seven shots in the first period of Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Grubauer was run into by Martin Pospisil during the opening frame, which may have played a part in his early exit. Nonetheless, Grubauer was on the bench for most of the rest of the contest, aside from being absent at the start of the second period. If the Kraken don't call up a goalie from AHL Coachella Valley before Wednesday's game versus the Sharks, it's safe to assume the 31-year-old is okay. He's at a 5-6-0 record with a 3.35 GAA and an .885 save percentage after not being included in the decision Monday.