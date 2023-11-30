Grubauer will patrol the visiting crease versus Toronto on Thursday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Grubauer has struggled since signing with the Kraken three seasons ago, going 40-52-9 with a .889 save percentage. This season has been no different as Grubauer is 5-7-0 with a 3.42 GAA and .881 save percentage. The Maple Leafs are 14th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.30 goals per contest.