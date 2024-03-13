Tatar produced an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Tatar helped out on a Matty Beniers goal in the third period. With a goal and an assist over his last three games, Tatar may be getting his offense back on track. He's benefited from getting back on the top line after a stint in the bottom six over much of February. The winger has 22 points, 61 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-11 rating through 60 appearances between the Kraken and the Avalanche this season.