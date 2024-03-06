Tatar scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Tatar provided a quick equalizer in the third period, scoring just 25 seconds after Nino Niederreiter gave the Jets a 3-2 lead. The goal was Tatar's first point in 11 games, though he spent much of that stretch on the Kraken's fourth line. The winger has 21 points, 61 shots on net, 35 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 58 contests between the Kraken and the Avalanche this season, though he could be a candidate to be traded again before Friday's deadline.