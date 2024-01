Tatar logged an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tatar was able to participate in a quick transition play, feeding the puck to Jordan Eberle, who set up Jared McCann's tally at 16:04 of the first period. Over the last four games, Tatar has four points, finding success while maintaining a top-line role at even strength. The winger has produced 10 points over 18 games with the Kraken after he was limited to nine points in 27 contests with the Avalanche before a December 15 trade.