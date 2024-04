Tatar scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Tatar got back into the lineup since Eeli Tolvanen (undisclosed) was a surprise scratch before the game. This was Tatar's third appearance in the Kraken's last 11 contests. The veteran winger snapped a 10-game goal drought and now has nine tallies, 24 points, 70 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-8 rating through 69 appearances between the Kraken and the Avalanche this season.