Kartye notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Kartye snapped a 12-game point drought with the helper on Andre Burakovsky's second-period marker. Kartye was scratched four times during his slump, but he's now played in six straight games and should continue to have a spot in the lineup after the Kraken traded Alexander Wennberg to the Rangers. For the season, Kartye has 16 points, 85 shots on net, 151 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 59 appearances.